Karty s GDDR7 pamětmi začnou se 16Gb čipy, kapacity VRAM se asi moc nezmění

GDDR7 chips can be 2, 3, 4, 6 and 8 GByte in size. This allows unequal configs, such as 24GB on 256-bit. Of course, memory chip manufacturers must actually produce this - but as 3 GByte GDDR7 chips are on a Micron roadmap, chances are quite good this time.https://t.co/w1HG2NL2o4 pic.twitter.com/iyLHAtYeqe