MKBHD ukázal, jak Apple zkouší odolnost iPhonů, mluvilo se i o (ne)opravitelnosti

Dnes, Milan Šurkala, aktualita
Youtuber MKBHD (Marques Brownlee) měl nedávno možnost podívat se do laboratoří Applu na to, jak se zde testuje odolnost nových iPhonů. Došla řeč také na opravitelnost produktů a jejich spolehlivost.
Známý youtuber MKBHD (Marques Brownlee) byl pozván na prohlídku laboratoří Applu, kde mohl natočit několik videí ohledně toho, jak se testuje odolnost vyvíjených zařízení. Několik videí a rozhovorů také zveřejnil na sociální síti X.
 
 
Vidíme zde např. to, jak na iPhone jen kape voda, pak na něj z různých směrů tryská voda, a to nejen na displej, ale později i do tlačítek. Nakonec na něj stříká i proud vody z požární hadice a telefon přežil i delší ponoření do vody.
 
 
Vedle videí ohledně testu odolnosti vůči vodě i pádům nebo opakovanému třesení ale Brownlee vyzpovídal i šéfa Applu přes hardware, jímž je John Ternus. Přišla řeč na problematiku (ne)opravitelnosti, tedy že pro zákazníka i životní prostředí nemusí být nutně lepší, pokud se dá zařízení snadno opravit. Nejlepší je, když je tak odolné a spolehlivé, že se vůbec opravovat nemusí.
 
 
Jak už bylo řečeno několikrát, opravitelnost je dobrá věc, ale negativně se podepisuje na výsledné odolnosti. Nejenže u snáze opravitelného zařízení obvykle hrozí riziko menší odolnosti už před případnou opravou, větším rizikem je jeho stav po následné opravě, která může někdy i významně omezit odolnost výrobku. Správě ale naznačil, že neopravitelné zařízení nemusí být nutně také automaticky spolehlivé (a opravitelné naopak nespolehlivé) a tyto dvě vlastnosti spolu nemusí bezvýhradně souviset.
 
 
Ternus současně přiznává, že určitá opravitelnost je nutná, což platí zejména pro baterie. Ty prostě ztrácí kapacitu a má-li zařízení mít dlouhou životnost, tedy se nevyhazovat při první "mrtvé" baterce, je potřeba, aby bylo možné provést tuto výměnu.
 
 
Zajímavou informací bylo také to, že než Apple přijde s novou generací iPhonů, testy odolností projdou tisíce kusů, někdy až 10 tisíc telefonů.
 
 


Autor: Milan Šurkala
Vystudoval doktorský program v oboru informatiky a programování se zaměřením na počítačovou grafiku. Nepřehlédněte jeho seriál Fotíme s Koalou o základech fotografování.
