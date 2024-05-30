MKBHD ukázal, jak Apple zkouší odolnost iPhonů, mluvilo se i o (ne)opravitelnosti
#2: There's an entire room of machines for water and ingress testing— Marques Brownlee (@MKBHD) May 29, 2024
Level 1: A drip tray simulating rain, no real pressure. IPX4
Level 2: A sustained, low-pressure jet spray from any angle. IPX5
Level 3: High pressure spray from a literal firehose. IPX6
Level 4: Locking the… pic.twitter.com/5R38I6QVmW
#3: Apparently Apple has also bought and programmed and industrial robot to be their own drop test machine - to simulate hundreds of different drop angles onto different materials— Marques Brownlee (@MKBHD) May 29, 2024
Then they hit it with some ultra bright lights and a high speed camera to watch them back in… pic.twitter.com/EsNJbVQrbO
#4 Ok this one was hard to capture on camera - it's literally shaking everything at computer-controlled frequencies. They can program in the frequency of a certain motorcycle engine or subway car to simulate how well a device will hold up to sustained exposure to that frequency… pic.twitter.com/K981NzQhhk— Marques Brownlee (@MKBHD) May 29, 2024
$5 - Talked to John Ternus - Head of Hardware Engineering at Apple, and it was interesting hearing straight from the top why the iPhone is harder to repair. Take a listen pic.twitter.com/O9QsQOx4SP— Marques Brownlee (@MKBHD) May 29, 2024
#6 Thankfully Apple is still softening their stance on repair - basically sliding slightly on that durability vs repairability spectrum pic.twitter.com/OA3f4JeOQe— Marques Brownlee (@MKBHD) May 29, 2024
#7: Connecting the durability test machines the real world: They may test 10,000+ pre-release phones while testing before the phone comes out pic.twitter.com/8JbhMXEPdY— Marques Brownlee (@MKBHD) May 29, 2024