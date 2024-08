MSI připravilo BIOS se 105W volbou TDP pro Ryzen 9600X a 9700X, zvyšuje výkon o 13 %

Received new BIOS from MSI, with a new option "TDP to 105W" to increase TDP of Ryzen 9700X/9600X from 65W to 105W.

Ryzen 9700X Cinebench R23 multi-core score :

65W: 20,409, 105W: 23,153. It's 13% faster. pic.twitter.com/mt9wh5AnJS