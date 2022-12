Samsung GDDR7 přinesou 36 Gbps a modulaci PAM3

I'm not attending this one, but here's a fascinating slide. Samsung confirms that GDDR7 uses PAM3 signalling.



NRZ is 0 or 1: 1 bit/cycle.

PAM3 is -1, 0, 1: 3 bit/2 cyc

PAM4 is 0, 1, 2, 3. 2 bit/1 cyc



