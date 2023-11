Test ukazuje nízkou efektivitu Snapdragonu 8 Gen 3, výkon sice roste, ale spotřeba ještě víc

Tested CPU in #Snapdragon8Gen3 #Xiaomi14Pro

Now I'm concerned.

Performance is great, the best we've seen so far from any Android SOC, it's 13% faster than Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 For Galaxy.

However power consumption has gone up 28%, and efficienty down 11%.

Now this is quite scary