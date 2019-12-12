Asus TUF Gaming VG279QM nabídne už 280Hz obnovovací frekvenci

Herní monitory v této době už dávno nenabízí především rychlou odezvu, jak tomu bylo v minulosti, kdy to víceméně automaticky znamenalo, že šlo o panely typu TN. Dnes se už zcela běžně využívají mnohem kvalitnější panely a celkově pak herní monitory dosahují parametrů, jimiž by snad nepohrdli ani profesionální grafici, nicméně konfigurace takových modelů stále podléhá zaměření na hry.

TUF Gaming VG279QM od společnosti Asus je ale jiný, ten nám chce nabídnout především velice rychlou obnovovací frekvenci 280 Hz a pak také synchronizaci zvanou ELMB.

ASUS Rolls Out TUF Gaming VG279QM Monitor with 280Hz Refresh-rate and ELMB-sync

by btarunr Today, 10:17 Discuss (2 Comments)

ASUS today rolled out the TUF Gaming VG279QM, a 27-inch monitor with blazing fast refresh-rates. While its Full HD (1920 x 1080 pixels) resolution is nothing to write home about, the 280 Hz refresh-rate is sure to get noticed by e-Sports gamers. Besides these, you get 1 ms response time (GTG), 178°/178° viewing angles; DisplayHDR 400 certification, and support for ELMB-sync and NVIDIA G-Sync. ELMB-sync allows simultaneous variable refresh-rate and blur reduction. The best part is that the monitor uses an IPS panel rather than TN-film. It takes input from DisplayPort 1.2 and two HDMI ports. The company didn't reveal pricing.

Ceny souvisejících / podobných produktů: