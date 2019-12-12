www.svethardware.cz
>
>
>

Asus TUF Gaming VG279QM nabídne už 280Hz obnovovací frekvenci

Asus TUF Gaming VG279QM nabídne už 280Hz obnovovací frekvenci
, , aktualita
Asus si tak jako jednu z monitorových novinek pro závěr tohoto roku připravil model TUF Gaming VG279QM, který má zaujmout především dvěma vlastnostmi. Jednak jde o synchronizaci ELMB a pak o 280Hz obnovovací frekvenci. 
K oblíbeným
reklama
Herní monitory v této době už dávno nenabízí především rychlou odezvu, jak tomu bylo v minulosti, kdy to víceméně automaticky znamenalo, že šlo o panely typu TN. Dnes se už zcela běžně využívají mnohem kvalitnější panely a celkově pak herní monitory dosahují parametrů, jimiž by snad nepohrdli ani profesionální grafici, nicméně konfigurace takových modelů stále podléhá zaměření na hry. 
 
 
TUF Gaming VG279QM od společnosti Asus je ale jiný, ten nám chce nabídnout především velice rychlou obnovovací frekvenci 280 Hz a pak také synchronizaci zvanou ELMB.  
 
ASUS Rolls Out TUF Gaming VG279QM Monitor with 280Hz Refresh-rate and ELMB-sync
by btarunr Today, 10:17 Discuss (2 Comments)
ASUS today rolled out the TUF Gaming VG279QM, a 27-inch monitor with blazing fast refresh-rates. While its Full HD (1920 x 1080 pixels) resolution is nothing to write home about, the 280 Hz refresh-rate is sure to get noticed by e-Sports gamers. Besides these, you get 1 ms response time (GTG), 178°/178° viewing angles; DisplayHDR 400 certification, and support for ELMB-sync and NVIDIA G-Sync. ELMB-sync allows simultaneous variable refresh-rate and blur reduction. The best part is that the monitor uses an IPS panel rather than TN-film. It takes input from DisplayPort 1.2 and two HDMI ports. The company didn't reveal pricing.


Ceny souvisejících / podobných produktů:


Zobrazit diskuzi (0)|Ze stejné rubriky:
Apple varuje, LCD s nanovrstvou snesou jen originální hadříky

Apple varuje, LCD s nanovrstvou snesou jen originální hadříky
12.12.2019, Jan Vítek5 komentářů
NVIDIA rozšiřuje seznam monitorů kompatibilních s G-Sync na rovných 60

NVIDIA rozšiřuje seznam monitorů kompatibilních s G-Sync na rovných 60
11.12.2019, Jan Vítek2 komentáře
Herní LCD AOC CU34G2: rychlý a rychlejší

Herní LCD AOC CU34G2: rychlý a rychlejší
10.12.2019, Jan Vítek1 komentář
Optix MAG161V: první přenosný herní monitor od MSI

Optix MAG161V: první přenosný herní monitor od MSI
5.12.2019, Jan Vítek
reklama
Doporučujeme z našich magazínů
Nejnovější články
NVIDIA Orin: spojení GPU nové generace a ARM Hercules NVIDIA Orin: spojení GPU nové generace a ARM Hercules
NVIDIA se pochlubila novými SoC zvanými Orin, která v sobě kombinují dvě zajímavé novinky. Jednak to jsou procesorová jádra ARM zvaná Hercules a pak je to GPU architektura nové generace.  
Dnes, aktualita, Jan Vítek
Logitech uvedl 4K Pro Magnetic Webcam pro Apple Pro Display XDR Logitech uvedl 4K Pro Magnetic Webcam pro Apple Pro Display XDR
Nový monitor Apple Pro Display XDR není vybaven webkamerou, ale společnost Logitech přichází s modelem, který je určen pro tento monitor. Jmenuje se 4K Pro Magnetic Webcam a nabídne vysoké Cinema 4K rozlišení.
Dnes, aktualita, Milan Šurkala
Tiger Lake v Geekbench se 4 jádry překonává výše taktovaný 6jádrový Comet Lake Tiger Lake v Geekbench se 4 jádry překonává výše taktovaný 6jádrový Comet Lake
Intel Tiger Lake známe jako druhou generaci 10nm procesorů této firmy, která s jádry Willow Cove nastoupí po dnešních Ice Lake s jejich Sunny Cove. Rýsuje se zde přitom velice zajímavý výkon ohledně IPC. 
Dnes, aktualita, Jan Vítek
Threadripper 3. generace zbaven heatspreaderu, jak se chladí? Threadripper 3. generace zbaven heatspreaderu, jak se chladí?
Der8auer se jako obvykle podíval pod pokličku novým procesorům a nyní šlo o potenciálně nejzajímavější procesorovou novinku podzimu, generaci Threadripper 3000. Jak to vypadá pod jejich heatspreaderem a chladí se bez něj lépe? 
Dnes, aktualita, Jan Vítek
Edge na Chromiu dorazí pro Windows 10 v lednu, aktualizaci lze zabránit Edge na Chromiu dorazí pro Windows 10 v lednu, aktualizaci lze zabránit
Microsoft se chystá vypustit do světa novou verzi svého prohlížeče Edge, která bude již založena na Chromiu, a to už během příštího měsíce. Nebude tak součástí žádné velké aktualizace. 
Dnes, aktualita, Jan Vítek2 komentáře