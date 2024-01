Avowed: fantasy RPG od Obsidianu vyjde na podzim 2024

Gabriel Paramo / Obsidian | ENG:

"We developed a flexible combat system that allows you to quickly swap from spellcasting and sharp shooting to melee combat. We want to give you the freedom to mix and match your loadout to fit the way you want to play from moment to moment uninterrupted. For all battles you can combine a variety of weapons, attacks and abilities for tactical advantages against a wide range of enemy types. It's not just hacking and slashing. You're making real-time decisions about when to use your abilities, powerful melee attacks, blocks, parries and special attacks.



If you choose to approach combat with a one-handed wand, it feels quick and snappy when dealing damage to enemies at mid-range. Using the tangle foot ability you can stop enemies in their tracks giving you the opportunity to focus on weaker or tougher combatants in an intentional and controlled manner. It's important to pay attention to the types of enemies you're dealing with. Some units are extremely defensive, some are brutishly difficult and others you must make sure you prioritize or their healing capabilities will put you in a tough spot.

To help with the different encounters you will face, we provide customizable loadouts that can be quicly switched during combat. That means you can play however you want. Equip a sword and shield and charge into battle. Dual wield pistols and control the encounter mid-range or even dual wield wands to feel like a gunslinging mage. You could use your enchanted wand to freeze enemies and then use your off-hand weapons power attack to shatter them.

We've worked hard to keep you constantly engaged as battles unfold by creating a balance between pressure and manageability during combat."