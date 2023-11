Při hraní starších dílů Assassin's Creed se zobrazovala reklama na AC Mirage

Vyjádření Ubisoftu na Twitteru:

"We have been made aware that some players encountered a pop-up message in-game while playing certain Assassin’s Creed titles yesterday. This was the result of a technical error that has now been fixed.

Our intention was to display a promotion for Assassin's Creed Mirage as part of the franchise news in the main menu of other Assassin's Creed games.

Unfortunately, this technical error caused the promotion to appear in one of our in-game menus instead. We want to ensure the best player experience possible, and these disruptive pop-ups were promptly removed once we learned of the issue.

We appreciate your understanding as we investigate the cause of the issue."