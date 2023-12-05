The Game Awards 2023: přehled vítězů a nominací

Za pozornost stojí zejména Baldur's Gate 3 od vývojářů z Larian Studios, jelikož tato hra zvítězila celkem v 6 kategoriích včetně toho nejvíce hodnotného ocenění hry roku (Game of the Year, GOTY). Velký úspěch měla i hra Alan Wake 2 od vývojářů z Remedy Entertainment, která zvítězila ve 3 kategoriích. Na celý záznam se můžete podívat zde:
Na začátku je preshow a začíná se až v 35:45, jakmile na pódium přijde Geoff Keighley. Po chvíli jej vystřídá herec Christopher Judge, kterého můžeme znát hlavně ze seriálu Stargate, kde hrál Teal'ca, nebo ze dvou nejnovějších nových dílů herní série God of War (2018, 2022), kde daboval Kratose.
Celá událost byla sice dlouhá, ale obsahovala řadu ukázek připravovaných her (ty si shrneme o něco později v samostatném článku) a různé zajímavé momenty. Zejména mohu doporučit čas od 2:38:47, kdy orchestr začne hrát "Old Gods of Asgard", což je název heavy metal kapely z první hry Alan Wake (v reálu jde o kapelu s názvem "Poets of the Fall"). V rámci tohoto vstupu se na pódiu objevil také Ilkka Villi, herecký představitel Alana Wakea. A následně i Sam Lake, kreativní ředitel v Remedy Entertainment. Typicky koncertní vstupy v rámci této akce moc nemusím, ale tohle se jim povedlo.
A ani letos nemohl na této události chybět Hideo Kodžima, videoherní designér, režisér, scénárista, producent a ředitel Kojima Productions (Metal Gear, Death Stranding). Následuje seznam všech kategorií a nominací, u kterých jsou tučně označení výherci:
Hra roku (Game of the Year)
- Alan Wake 2 (Remedy Entertainment | Epic Games Publishing)
- Baldur’s Gate 3 (Larian Studios)
- Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 (Insomniac Games | SIE)
- Resident Evil 4 (Capcom)
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder (Nintendo EPD | Nintendo)
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo EPD | Nintendo)
Nejlepší směřování hry (Best Game Direction)
- Alan Wake 2 (Remedy Entertainment | Epic Games Publishing)
- Baldur’s Gate 3 (Larian Studios)
- Marvel’s Spider-Man 2(Insomniac Games | SIE)
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder (Nintendo EPD | Nintendo)
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo EPD | Nintendo)
Nejlepší příběh (Best Narrative)
- Alan Wake 2 (Remedy Entertainment | Epic Games Publishing)
- Baldur’s Gate 3 (Larian Studios)
- Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty (CD Projekt Red)
- Final Fantasy XVI (Square Enix)
- Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 (Insomniac Games | SIE)
Nejlepší umělecké zpracování (Best Art Direction)
- Alan Wake 2 (Remedy Entertainment | Epic Games Publishing)
- Hi-Fi Rush (Tango Gameworks | Bethesda Softworks)
- Lies of P (Round8 Studio | Neowiz Games)
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder (Nintendo EPD | Nintendo)
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo EPD | Nintendo)
Nejlepší pokračující hra (Best Ongoing Game)
- Apex Legends (Respawn Entertainment | EA)
- Cyberpunk 2077 (CD Projekt Red)
- Final Fantasy XIV (Square Enix)
- Fortnite (Epic Games)
- Genshin Impact (HoYoverse)
Nejlepší podpora komunity (Best Community Support)
- Baldur’s Gate 3 (Larian Studios)
- Cyberpunk 2077 (CD Projekt Red)
- Destiny 2 (Bungie)
- Final Fantasy XIV (Square Enix)
- No Man’s Sky (Hello Games)
Nejlepší nezávislá hra (Best Independent Game)
- Cocoon (Geometric Interactive | Annapurna Interactive)
- Dave the Diver (MINTROCKET)
- Dredge (Black Salt Games | Team 17)
- Sea of Stars (Sabotage Studio)
- Viewfinder (Sad Owl Studios | Thunderful Publishing)
Nejlepší adaptace (Best Adaptation)
- Castlevania: Nocturne (Powerhouse Animation | Netflix)
- Gran Turismo (PlayStation Productions | Sony Pictures)
- The Last of Us (PlayStation Productions | HBO)
- The Super Mario Bros. Movie (Illumination | Nintendo | Universal Pictures)
- Twisted Metal (PlayStation Productions | Peacock)
Nejlepší score a hudba (Best Score and Music)
- Alan Wake 2, Composer Petri Alanko (Remedy Entertainment | Epic Games Publishing)
- Baldur’s Gate 3, Composer Borislav Slavov (Larian Studios)
- Final Fantasy 16, Composer Masayoshi Soken (Square Enix)
- Hi-Fi Rush, Audio Director Shuichi Kobori (Tango Gameworks | Bethesda Softworks)
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Composed by Nintendo Sound Team (Nintendo EPD | Nintendo)
Nejlepší audio design (Best Audio Design)
- Alan Wake 2 (Remedy Entertainment | Epic Games Publishing)
- Dead Space (Motive Studio | EA)
- Hi-Fi Rush (Tango Gameworks | Bethesda Softworks)
- Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 (Insomniac Games | SIE)
- Resident Evil 4 (Capcom)
Nejlepší herecký výkon (Best Performance)
- Ben Starr, Final Fantasy XVI
- Cameron Monaghan, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
- Idris Elba, Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty
- Melanie Liburd, Alan Wake 2
- Neil Newbon, Baldur’s Gate 3
- Yuri Lowenthal, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
Inovace v přístupnosti (Innovation in Accessibility)
- Diablo IV (Blizzard Entertainment)
- Forza Motorsport (Turn 10 Studios | Xbox Game Studios)
- Hi-Fi Rush (Tango Gameworks | Bethesda Softworks)
- Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 (Insomniac Games | SIE)
- Mortal Kombat 1 (NetherRealm Studios | WB Games)
- Street Fighter 6 (Capcom)
Hry z hlediska společenského dopadu (Games for Impact)
- A Space for the Unbound (Mojiken Studio | Toge Productions | Chorus)
- Chants of Sennaar (Rundisc | Focus Entertainment)
- Goodbye Volcano High (KO_OP)
- Tchia (Awaceb/Kepler Interactive)
- Terra Nil (Free Lives | Devolver Digital | Netflix)
- Venba (Visai Games)
Nejlepší hra od nových nezávislých vývojářů (Best Debut Indie Game)
- Cocoon (Geometric Interactive | Annapurna Interactive)
- Dredge (Black Salt Games | Team 17)
- Pizza Tower (Tour de Pizza)
- Venba (Visai Games)
- Viewfinder (Sad Owl Studios | Thunderful Publishing)
Nejlepší mobilní hra (Best Mobile Game)
- Final Fantasy VII: Ever Crisis (Applibot | Square Enix)
- Honkai: Star Rail (HoYoverse)
- Hello Kitty Island Adventure (Sunblink Entertainment)
- Monster Hunter Now (Niantic | Capcom)
- Terra Nil (Free Lives | Devolver | Netflix)
Nejlepší VR/AR hra (Best VR/AR Game)
- Gran Turismo 7 (Polyphony Digital | SIE)
- Humanity (tha LTD | Enhance Games)
- Horizon Call of the Mountain (Guerrilla Games | Firesprite | SIE)
- Resident Evil Village VR Mode (Capcom)
- Synapse (nDreams)
Nejlepší akční hra (Best Action Game)
- Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon (FromSoftware | Bandai Namco)
- Dead Island 2 (Dambuster Studios | Deep Silver)
- Ghostrunner 2 (One More Level | 505 Games)
- Hi-Fi Rush (Tango Gameworks | Bethesda Softworks)
- Remnant 2 (Gunfire Games | Gearbox Publishing)
Nejlepší akční/dobrodružná hra (Best Action/Adventure Game)
- Alan Wake 2 (Remedy Entertainment | Epic Games Publishing)
- Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 (Insomniac Games | SIE)
- Resident Evil 4 (Capcom)
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor (Respawn Entertainment | EA)
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo EPD | Nintendo)
Nejlepší RPG (Best RPG)
- Baldur’s Gate 3 (Larian Studios)
- Final Fantasy XVI (Square Enix)
- Lies of P (Round8 Studio | Neowiz Games)
- Sea of Stars (Sabotage Studio)
- Starfield (Bethesda Game Studios | Bethesda Softworks)
Nejlepší bojová hra (Best Fighting Game)
- God of Rock (Modus Studios Brazil | Modus Games)
- Mortal Kombat 1 (NetherRealm Studios | WB Games)
- Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 (Ludosity | Fair Play Labs | GameMill Entertainment)
- Pocket Bravery (Statera Studio | PQube)
- Street Fighter 6 (Capcom)
Nejlepší rodinná hra (Best Family Game)
- Disney Illusion Island (Dlala Studios | Disney)
- Party Animals (Recreate Games)
- Pikmin 4 (Nintendo EPD | Nintendo)
- Sonic Superstars (Arzest | Sonic Team | Sega)
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder (Nintendo EPD | Nintendo)
Nejlepší simulace/strategie (Best Sim/Strategy Game)
- Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp (WayForward | Nintendo)
- Cities: Skylines II (Colossal Order | Paradox Interactive)
- Company of Heroes 3 (Relic Entertainment | Sega)
- Fire Emblem Engage (Intelligent Systems | Nintendo)
- Pikmin 4 (Nintendo EPD | Nintendo)
Nejlepší sportovní/závodní (Best Sports/Racing)
- EA Sports FC 24 (EA Vancouver | EA Romania | EA Sports)
- F1 23 (Codemasters | EA Sports)
- Forza Motorsport (Turn 10 Studios | Xbox Game Studios)
- Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged (Milestone)
- The Crew Motorfest (Ubisoft Ivory Tower | Ubisoft)
Nejlepší multiplayer (Best Multiplayer)
- Baldur’s Gate 3 (Larian Studios)
- Diablo IV (Blizzard Entertainment)
- Party Animals (Recreate Games)
- Street Fighter 6 (Capcom)
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder (Nintendo EPD | Nintendo)
Nejvíce očekávaná hra (Most Anticipated Game)
- Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth (Square Enix)
- Hades II (Supergiant Games)
- Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth (Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio | Sega)
- Star Wars Outlaws (Massive Entertainment | Ubisoft)
- Tekken 8 (Bandai Namco | Arika)
Tvůrce roku (Content Creator of the Year)
- IronMouse
- PeopleMakeGames
- Quackity
- Spreen
- SypherPK
Nejlepší esport hra (Best Esports Game)
- Counter-Strike 2 (Valve)
- Dota 2 (Valve)
- League of Legends (Riot Games)
- PUBG Mobile (LightSpeed Studios | Tencent Games)
- Valorant (Riot Games)
Nejlepší esport atlet (Best Esports Athlete)
- Lee “Faker” Sang-hyeok (League of Legends)
- Mathieu “ZywOo” Herbaut (CS:GO)
- Max “Demon1” Mazanov (Valorant)
- Paco “HyDra” Rusiewiez (Call of Duty)
- Park “Ruler” Jae-hyuk (League of Legends)
- Phillip ”ImperialHal” Dosen (Apex Legends)
Nejlepší esport tým (Best Esports Team)
- Evil Geniuses (Valorant)
- Fnatic (Valorant)
- Gaimin Gladiators (Dota 2)
- JD Gaming (League of Legends)
- Team Vitality (Counter-Strike)
Nejlepší esport kouč (Best Esports Coach)
- Christine “potter” Chi (Evil Geniuses - Valorant)
- Danny “zonic” Sorensen (Team Falcons - Counter-Strike)
- Jordan “Gunba” Graham (Florida Mayhem - Overwatch)
- Remy “XTQZZZ” Quoniam (Team Vitality - Counter-Strike)
- Yoon “Homme” Sung-young (JD Gaming - League of Legends)
Nejlepší esport událost (Best Esports Event)
- 2023 League of Legends World Championship
- Blast.tv Paris Major 2023
- EVO 2023
- The International Dota 2 Championships 2023
- VALORANT Champions 2023
Volba hráčů (Player's Voice)
- Baldur's Gate 3
- Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Libery
- Genshin Impact
- Spider-Man 2
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Zdroj: The Game Awards