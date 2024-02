Homeworld 3: oznámen odklad na 13. května 2024

Připravovanému 3. dílu real-time strategie z prostředí vesmíru, který přímo naváže na již legendární dřívější díly, jež vyšly před více než 20 lety, jsme se už dříve podrobněji věnovali:

"We hope you all have been enjoying your first-time going hands-on with Homeworld 3 during our public demo of War Games.

Watching you share your experiences, exchange and debate strategies, and give us constant feedback has been incredible. This was our first time seeing the game played at scale, which is always an equally thrilling and nerve-wracking moment.

We also recently gathered a dedicated group of players from outside our organizations to play through the full game. This resulted in additional insights and perspective that will be incorporated to make Homeworld 3 the best experience possible.

After careful analysis of feedback, we made the decision to delay the global launch of Homeworld 3 until May 13, with advanced access set for May 10, to ensure that we’re making the final tweaks needed to deliver at the level of quality that we strive for and you deserve."