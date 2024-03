NFT "psa s růžovou čepicí" se prodalo za 92.000.000 Kč

SOLD



On November 17, 2018, Achi's owners captured him in an endearing hat on camera. It went viral, ultimately becoming a meme and mascot for the meme coin $wif.



Today, that image was collected by Gigantic Rebirth Ventures on FND for 1,210.759 ETH (4.3 Mil)! pic.twitter.com/8jV4szdPg1