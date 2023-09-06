SpaceX dokončila řadu úprav potřebných pro druhý testovací let Starship

Description ID# Corrective Action Description Status

Tank sensing C1 Replace certain fittings with welds inside tank Complete

Aft and cavity environment failure C2 Increase fire suppression capacity by 15x Complete

Booster leak mitigation C3 Replace certain manifolds with dedicated drain per corresponding valve Complete

C4 Replace certain flanges with better seals and improve joint design Complete

C5 Replace certain fittings with welds in specific location Complete

C6 Replace accessible valves of a certain type with new design Complete

C7 Replace certain flange bolts with higher strength bolts and increase torque Complete

C8 Disallow certain seal re-use, and add cameras to monitor all engines during ground operations Complete

C9 Increased scrutiny on leak checks Complete

C10 90+ cameras added to detect leakage during operations Complete

Raptor leak mitigation C11 Add leak capture and drain hardware for valves of a certain type Complete

C12 Add leak check and screen for porosity on igniter units Complete

C13 Improved igniter seal design Future Action

C14 Weld certain alignment bolt holes shut Complete

C15 Reassess k-factor and torque for engine hot joint #1, add leak capture and route overboard Complete

C16 Reassess k-factor and torque for engine hot joint #2 Complete

C17 Add safety cable to certain fluid lines on high risk locations Complete

C18 Add one methane sensor per engine bay Complete

C19 Ground test campaign to better characterize typical engine leakage Complete

C20 Improve structural FEA/fatigue analysis for all medium to high criticality lines Complete

Collateral damage from fire C21 Add insulation to engine lines sensitive to thermally driven loads Complete

C22 Add insulation to avionic harnessing Complete

C23 Add backup wire to specific harness Complete

C24 Improve thermal protection of avionics tray Complete

C25 Change routing to flight computers Complete

Booster reliability improvement C26 Replace sensor with more reliable units Complete

C27 Coat gimbal assembly with lubricant Complete

C28 Add pump pressure sensors to certain location Complete

C29 Add pump temperature sensors to certain location Complete

C30 Replace certain bolts, and increase torque for certain flanges Complete

C31 New seal design for certain areas of booster Complete

C32 Add electric actuation system Complete

C33 Better manage engine bay pressure by increasing fire suppression capacity by 15x Complete

C34 Change certain booster valve timing Future Action

Raptor reliability improvement C35 Add final leak checks for critical joints Complete

C36 Add support bracket for certain sensor Complete

C37 Add support bracket for certain sensor Complete

C38 Add check valves to certain areas of engine Complete

C39 Improve oxygen valve design Future Action

C40 Improve oxygen valve seal design Future Action

C41 Improve design of hot manifold Future Action

C42 Change nitrogen shutdown usage Complete

C43 Change engine shutdown logic Complete

C44 Increase capability for ground leakage mitigation Complete

C45 Redesign fire suppression system Complete

C46 Change conditions around bolts Complete

C47 Change timing of specific valve actuation Complete

Avionics reliability improvement C48 Eliminate certain type of connector Complete

C49 Redesign network architecture Future Action

Risk Process C50 Improve risk tracking process Complete

Safety System C51 Implement improvements to safety system Complete

C52 Verify flight safety system design improvements using additional type of test article Complete

C53 Verify flight safety system design improvements via analysis Complete

C54 Perform component testing Complete

C55 Review and improve operations surrounding flight safety system Complete

Change Control C56 Improve CAD controls Complete

C57 Add engineering walkdown Complete

C58 Improve use of change management system Complete

Pad Design C59 Redesign of launch pad deck Complete

C60 Improve assumptions for new pad deck design Complete

C61 Add water cooled pad deck Complete

Pad Design Process C62 Improve pad deck design documentation Complete