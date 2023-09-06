SpaceX dokončila řadu úprav potřebných pro druhý testovací let Starship

V návaznosti na první testovací let Starship v dubnu tohoto roku požadovala FAA (agentura ministerstva dopravy USA) řadu úprav, než bude možné uskutečnit druhý testovací let. Na jejich seznam se můžete podívat v následující tabulce, nebo přímo na obrázky s jejich seznamem, které v tomto tweetu zveřejnil Elon Musk.
|Description
|ID#
|Corrective Action Description
|Status
|Tank sensing
|C1
|Replace certain fittings with welds inside tank
|Complete
|Aft and cavity environment failure
|C2
|Increase fire suppression capacity by 15x
|Complete
|Booster leak mitigation
|C3
|Replace certain manifolds with dedicated drain per corresponding valve
|Complete
|C4
|Replace certain flanges with better seals and improve joint design
|Complete
|C5
|Replace certain fittings with welds in specific location
|Complete
|C6
|Replace accessible valves of a certain type with new design
|Complete
|C7
|Replace certain flange bolts with higher strength bolts and increase torque
|Complete
|C8
|Disallow certain seal re-use, and add cameras to monitor all engines during ground operations
|Complete
|C9
|Increased scrutiny on leak checks
|Complete
|C10
|90+ cameras added to detect leakage during operations
|Complete
|Raptor leak mitigation
|C11
|Add leak capture and drain hardware for valves of a certain type
|Complete
|C12
|Add leak check and screen for porosity on igniter units
|Complete
|C13
|Improved igniter seal design
|Future Action
|C14
|Weld certain alignment bolt holes shut
|Complete
|C15
|Reassess k-factor and torque for engine hot joint #1, add leak capture and route overboard
|Complete
|C16
|Reassess k-factor and torque for engine hot joint #2
|Complete
|C17
|Add safety cable to certain fluid lines on high risk locations
|Complete
|C18
|Add one methane sensor per engine bay
|Complete
|C19
|Ground test campaign to better characterize typical engine leakage
|Complete
|C20
|Improve structural FEA/fatigue analysis for all medium to high criticality lines
|Complete
|Collateral damage from fire
|C21
|Add insulation to engine lines sensitive to thermally driven loads
|Complete
|C22
|Add insulation to avionic harnessing
|Complete
|C23
|Add backup wire to specific harness
|Complete
|C24
|Improve thermal protection of avionics tray
|Complete
|C25
|Change routing to flight computers
|Complete
|Booster reliability improvement
|C26
|Replace sensor with more reliable units
|Complete
|C27
|Coat gimbal assembly with lubricant
|Complete
|C28
|Add pump pressure sensors to certain location
|Complete
|C29
|Add pump temperature sensors to certain location
|Complete
|C30
|Replace certain bolts, and increase torque for certain flanges
|Complete
|C31
|New seal design for certain areas of booster
|Complete
|C32
|Add electric actuation system
|Complete
|C33
|Better manage engine bay pressure by increasing fire suppression capacity by 15x
|Complete
|C34
|Change certain booster valve timing
|Future Action
|Raptor reliability improvement
|C35
|Add final leak checks for critical joints
|Complete
|C36
|Add support bracket for certain sensor
|Complete
|C37
|Add support bracket for certain sensor
|Complete
|C38
|Add check valves to certain areas of engine
|Complete
|C39
|Improve oxygen valve design
|Future Action
|C40
|Improve oxygen valve seal design
|Future Action
|C41
|Improve design of hot manifold
|Future Action
|C42
|Change nitrogen shutdown usage
|Complete
|C43
|Change engine shutdown logic
|Complete
|C44
|Increase capability for ground leakage mitigation
|Complete
|C45
|Redesign fire suppression system
|Complete
|C46
|Change conditions around bolts
|Complete
|C47
|Change timing of specific valve actuation
|Complete
|Avionics reliability improvement
|C48
|Eliminate certain type of connector
|Complete
|C49
|Redesign network architecture
|Future Action
|Risk Process
|C50
|Improve risk tracking process
|Complete
|Safety System
|C51
|Implement improvements to safety system
|Complete
|C52
|Verify flight safety system design improvements using additional type of test article
|Complete
|C53
|Verify flight safety system design improvements via analysis
|Complete
|C54
|Perform component testing
|Complete
|C55
|Review and improve operations surrounding flight safety system
|Complete
|Change Control
|C56
|Improve CAD controls
|Complete
|C57
|Add engineering walkdown
|Complete
|C58
|Improve use of change management system
|Complete
|Pad Design
|C59
|Redesign of launch pad deck
|Complete
|C60
|Improve assumptions for new pad deck design
|Complete
|C61
|Add water cooled pad deck
|Complete
|Pad Design Process
|C62
|Improve pad deck design documentation
|Complete
|C63
|Improve pad design process
|Complete
Celkem jde o 63 položek, ale jen 57 z nich bylo podle FAA nutných dokončit před tím, než bude možné uskutečnit druhý testovací let Starship (zbývajících 6 bude možné realizovat později). To už bylo podle Elona Muska splněno a na startovací plošině tak už čeká další booster Super Heavy (1. stupeň) a Starship na jeho vrcholu (2. stupeň):
- zdroj obrázku: Twitter účet Elona Muska -
Kdy k druhému letu dojde zatím není známé, jelikož teď se čeká na reakci ze strany FAA. Vzhledem k tomu, jak rychle ale SpaceX postupuje, se dá očekávat, že jakmile dá FAA zelenou, proběhne druhý testovací let Starship velmi brzy během následujících dní, jakmile to bude počasí umožňovat.
Více informací o prvním testovacím letu Starship si můžete přečíst v této naší nedávné aktualitě.