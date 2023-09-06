reklama
Recenze  |  Aktuality  |  Články
Doporučení  |  Diskuze
Grafické karty
Chlazení a skříně
Ostatní
Periférie
Procesory
Storage a RAM
Základní desky
O nás  |  Napište nám
Facebook  |  Twitter
Digimanie  |  TV Freak
Svět mobilně  |  Svět audia
Aktuality
>
Ostatní
>
Průzkum vesmíru
>
SpaceX

SpaceX dokončila řadu úprav potřebných pro druhý testovací let Starship

, , aktualita
SpaceX dokončila řadu úprav potřebných pro druhý testovací let Starship
První testovací let Starship proběhl v dubnu a skončil dálkově spuštěnou explozí. Na základě analýzy dat se pak prováděly úpravy, které agentura FAA vyžadovala, než bude moci dojít k druhému letu. Elon Musk teď oznámil, že nutné úpravy už byly dokončeny.
SpaceX dokončila řadu úprav potřebných pro druhý testovací let Starship
V návaznosti na první testovací let Starship v dubnu tohoto roku požadovala FAA (agentura ministerstva dopravy USA) řadu úprav, než bude možné uskutečnit druhý testovací let. Na jejich seznam se můžete podívat v následující tabulce, nebo přímo na obrázky s jejich seznamem, které v tomto tweetu zveřejnil Elon Musk.
 
Description ID# Corrective Action Description Status
Tank sensing C1 Replace certain fittings with welds inside tank Complete
Aft and cavity environment failure C2 Increase fire suppression capacity by 15x Complete
Booster leak mitigation C3 Replace certain manifolds with dedicated drain per corresponding valve Complete
C4 Replace certain flanges with better seals and improve joint design Complete
C5 Replace certain fittings with welds in specific location Complete
C6 Replace accessible valves of a certain type with new design Complete
C7 Replace certain flange bolts with higher strength bolts and increase torque Complete
C8 Disallow certain seal re-use, and add cameras to monitor all engines during ground operations Complete
C9 Increased scrutiny on leak checks Complete
C10 90+ cameras added to detect leakage during operations Complete
Raptor leak mitigation C11 Add leak capture and drain hardware for valves of a certain type Complete
C12 Add leak check and screen for porosity on igniter units  Complete
C13 Improved igniter seal design  Future Action
C14 Weld certain alignment bolt holes shut  Complete
C15 Reassess k-factor and torque for engine hot joint #1, add leak capture and route overboard  Complete
C16 Reassess k-factor and torque for engine hot joint #2 Complete
C17 Add safety cable to certain fluid lines on high risk locations  Complete
C18 Add one methane sensor per engine bay  Complete
C19 Ground test campaign to better characterize typical engine leakage  Complete
C20 Improve structural FEA/fatigue analysis for all medium to high criticality lines  Complete
Collateral damage from fire C21 Add insulation to engine lines sensitive to thermally driven loads Complete
C22 Add insulation to avionic harnessing Complete
C23 Add backup wire to specific harness Complete
C24 Improve thermal protection of avionics tray Complete
C25 Change routing to flight computers Complete 
Booster reliability improvement C26 Replace sensor with more reliable units Complete
C27 Coat gimbal assembly with lubricant Complete
C28 Add pump pressure sensors to certain location Complete
C29 Add pump temperature sensors to certain location Complete
C30 Replace certain bolts, and increase torque for certain flanges Complete
C31 New seal design for certain areas of booster Complete
C32 Add electric actuation system Complete
C33 Better manage engine bay pressure by increasing fire suppression capacity by 15x Complete
C34 Change certain booster valve timing Future Action
Raptor reliability improvement C35 Add final leak checks for critical joints Complete
C36 Add support bracket for certain sensor Complete
C37 Add support bracket for certain sensor Complete
C38 Add check valves to certain areas of engine Complete
C39 Improve oxygen valve design Future Action
C40 Improve oxygen valve seal design Future Action
C41 Improve design of hot manifold Future Action
C42 Change nitrogen shutdown usage Complete
C43 Change engine shutdown logic Complete
C44 Increase capability for ground leakage mitigation Complete
C45 Redesign fire suppression system Complete
C46 Change conditions around bolts Complete
C47 Change timing of specific valve actuation Complete
Avionics reliability improvement C48 Eliminate certain type of connector Complete
C49 Redesign network architecture Future Action 
Risk Process C50 Improve risk tracking process  Complete
Safety System C51 Implement improvements to safety system  Complete 
C52 Verify flight safety system design improvements using additional type of test article Complete 
C53 Verify flight safety system design improvements via analysis  Complete 
C54 Perform component testing  Complete
  C55 Review and improve operations surrounding flight safety system  Complete
Change Control C56 Improve CAD controls  Complete
C57 Add engineering walkdown Complete 
C58 Improve use of change management system  Complete 
Pad Design C59 Redesign of launch pad deck  Complete
C60  Improve assumptions for new pad deck design Complete
C61 Add water cooled pad deck  Complete
Pad Design Process C62 Improve pad deck design documentation  Complete
C63 Improve pad design process Complete
 
Celkem jde o 63 položek, ale jen 57 z nich bylo podle FAA nutných dokončit před tím, než bude možné uskutečnit druhý testovací let Starship (zbývajících 6 bude možné realizovat později). To už bylo podle Elona Muska splněno a na startovací plošině tak už čeká další booster Super Heavy (1. stupeň) a Starship na jeho vrcholu (2. stupeň):
 
- zdroj obrázku: Twitter účet Elona Muska -
 
Kdy k druhému letu dojde zatím není známé, jelikož teď se čeká na reakci ze strany FAA. Vzhledem k tomu, jak rychle ale SpaceX postupuje, se dá očekávat, že jakmile dá FAA zelenou, proběhne druhý testovací let Starship velmi brzy během následujících dní, jakmile to bude počasí umožňovat.
 
Více informací o prvním testovacím letu Starship si můžete přečíst v této naší nedávné aktualitě.
 
Jak myslíte, že dopadne druhý testovací let Starship?
V anketě lze hlasovat do 12.10.2023. Počet hlasujících: 6
Proběhne podle plánu, díky čemuž nás budou kontaktovat mimozemšťané.17 %
Proběhne podle plánu! (bez účasti mimozemšťanů)17 %
Po úspěšném startu bude v nějaké fázi opět dálkově spuštěna autodestrukce.67 %
Dojde k explozi při pokusu o oddělení 2. stupně.0 %
Dojde k explozi v průběhu letu ještě před pokusem o oddělení 2. stupně.0 %
Dojde k explozi pár sekund po zážehu.0 %
Dojde k explozi hned při zážehu.0 %
reklama
Diskuze (0)|Další z rubriky:
Riot získal v Texasu 31,7 mil. USD za omezení těžby Bitcoinu ve vlně veder

Riot získal v Texasu 31,7 mil. USD za omezení těžby Bitcoinu ve vlně veder
Včera, Milan Šurkala2
EnerVenue: baterky "z vesmíru" zvyšují hustotu, životnost je na 30.000 cyklů

EnerVenue: baterky "z vesmíru" zvyšují hustotu, životnost je na 30.000 cyklů
Včera, Milan Šurkala5
“Chyba” ve Windows 11 zrychluje načítání dat v Průzkumníku souborů

“Chyba” ve Windows 11 zrychluje načítání dat v Průzkumníku souborů
6.9.2023, Milan Šurkala16
Splashdown kosmické lodě Dragon Crew Endeavour: návrat 4 členů mise Crew-6

Splashdown kosmické lodě Dragon Crew Endeavour: návrat 4 členů mise Crew-6
4.9.2023, Karel Polívka3
Doporučujeme z našich magazínů
AI odšumování v Camera Raw: raději lepší GPU než větší snímač?

AI odšumování v Camera Raw: raději lepší GPU než větší snímač?

28.8.2023, recenze, Milan Šurkala
Doporučené fotoaparáty: srpen 2023

Doporučené fotoaparáty: srpen 2023

15.8.2023, článek, Milan Šurkala
Generativní AI pro obraz: přijdou fotografové o práci?

Generativní AI pro obraz: přijdou fotografové o práci?

20.7.2023, článek, Milan Šurkala
AI, strojové a hluboké učení: jak se vlastně stroje "učí"?

AI, strojové a hluboké učení: jak se vlastně stroje "učí"?

3.7.2023, článek, Milan Šurkala
 5
Star Trek: přehled všech seriálů a filmů

Star Trek: přehled všech seriálů a filmů

30.6.2023, článek, Karel Polívka
Rozhovor s Panasonicem: bude žít M4/3 a jak je na tom AI?

Rozhovor s Panasonicem: bude žít M4/3 a jak je na tom AI?

28.4.2023, rozhovor, Milan Šurkala
reklama
reklama
Nejnovější články
MediaTek Dimensity 9300 příliš "peče", firma to přehnala s výkonnostním cílem

MediaTek Dimensity 9300 příliš "peče", firma to přehnala s výkonnostním cílem
Dnes, Milan Šurkala12
Mini-LED televize Hisense U8K nově přichází i v obří 100" úhlopříčce

Mini-LED televize Hisense U8K nově přichází i v obří 100" úhlopříčce
Dnes, Milan Šurkala
Vývoj 5G modemu se Applu nedaří, s Qualcommem bude další 3 roky

Vývoj 5G modemu se Applu nedaří, s Qualcommem bude další 3 roky
Dnes, Milan Šurkala2
Epic uvedl Unreal Engine 5.3: jaké má nové funkce?

Epic uvedl Unreal Engine 5.3: jaké má nové funkce?
Včera, Karel Polívka
O 1,4 mil. Kč levnější: LG uvedlo menší 118" verzi Micro-LED televize Magnit

O 1,4 mil. Kč levnější: LG uvedlo menší 118" verzi Micro-LED televize Magnit
Včera, Milan Šurkala
Riot získal v Texasu 31,7 mil. USD za omezení těžby Bitcoinu ve vlně veder

Riot získal v Texasu 31,7 mil. USD za omezení těžby Bitcoinu ve vlně veder
Včera, Milan Šurkala2