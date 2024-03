PUBG přejde na Unreal Engine 5 a přibudou zničitelná prostředí

Taehyun Kim / Krafton:

"With this upgrade, the dev team aims to achieve the highest quality of visual upgrades for everything from characters and vehicles to weapons, and the game worlds.

I've touched on changes that players can feel directly but we are not just upgrading the engine. In the process, various elements are being modified or mantained.

It's difficult to elaborate on all here, but one thing for sure is that we will preserve PUBG's iconic identity and core gameplay and do our best to make it a long-lasting game for many years to come."